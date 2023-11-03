‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia was dismissive of Osimhen's injury talk as he revealed when the Super Eagles striker would return to full fitness

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen could be returning to action from injury soon after an admission from Napoli manager Rudi Garcia.

Osimhen continues injury rehabilitation

Osimhen was injured during Nigeria’s friendly against Saudi Arabia in October and was ruled out for between four and six weeks by medical experts.

The Nigerian forward, who has already scored six goals in eight Serie A matches this season, was seen as a big miss for Napoli, who have come to depend on him.

Osimhen posing with the Serie A title from last season | Imago

Napoli head coach Garcia was speaking about Osimhen’s availability ahead of the Partenopei’s clash with Salernitana, saying, “He made an agreement with the club, I spoke to him through messages, the doctors assure me that he is following the program, everything is fine, and he will be with us next week.”

Osimhen set to miss more Napoli games

The French manager was however dismissive of further questions about Osimhen, saying he did not care about injured players, but would rather focus on the players he has at his disposal.

Speaking with journalists ahead of the weekend fixtures, saying, “It’s not that I don’t care, but whether it’s Osimhen or Russo, injured together, cannot play and therefore I focus on who can play.”

Victor Osimhen ranked No8 in Ballon d'Or rankings || Credit: X/@FranceFootball

Napoli have managed well without Osimhen, winning two of three matches without the Nigerian forward, only dropping points against AC Milan in Serie A.

With Osimhen set to return to training in one week, he will certainly miss Napoli’s matches against Salernitana and Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League.

Related content