‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia was dismissive of Osimhen's injury talk as he revealed when the Super Eagles striker would return to full fitness
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen could be returning to action from injury soon after an admission from Napoli manager Rudi Garcia.
Osimhen continues injury rehabilitation
Osimhen was injured during Nigeria’s friendly against Saudi Arabia in October and was ruled out for between four and six weeks by medical experts.
09:44 - 03.11.2023
Barcelona line up sensational swoop for Victor Osimhen to replace Lewandowski
LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer.
15:15 - 01.11.2023
Ballon d’Or 2023: 3 reasons why Victor Osimhen did not win the prestigious award
Victor Osimhen did not win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award despite his heroics and here are three reasons why
The Nigerian forward, who has already scored six goals in eight Serie A matches this season, was seen as a big miss for Napoli, who have come to depend on him.
Napoli head coach Garcia was speaking about Osimhen’s availability ahead of the Partenopei’s clash with Salernitana, saying, “He made an agreement with the club, I spoke to him through messages, the doctors assure me that he is following the program, everything is fine, and he will be with us next week.”
Osimhen set to miss more Napoli games
The French manager was however dismissive of further questions about Osimhen, saying he did not care about injured players, but would rather focus on the players he has at his disposal.
11:41 - 01.11.2023
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen to battle Mo Salah and Mane for CAF Player of the Year award
Victor Osimhen is set for a tough fight for the CAF Player of the Year award after CAF released a strong 30-man squad that includes former winners Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
03:16 - 01.11.2023
Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF
CAF has announced that their awards, which include the African Footballer of the Year, and Nigerians continue to plead Victor Osimhen's case.
Speaking with journalists ahead of the weekend fixtures, saying, “It’s not that I don’t care, but whether it’s Osimhen or Russo, injured together, cannot play and therefore I focus on who can play.”
Napoli have managed well without Osimhen, winning two of three matches without the Nigerian forward, only dropping points against AC Milan in Serie A.
With Osimhen set to return to training in one week, he will certainly miss Napoli’s matches against Salernitana and Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League.
