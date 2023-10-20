‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Napoli have released a statement to clarify Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen’s future at the club.

The Super Eagles striker was one of the best players in the world last season, having helped Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Osimhen has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks after the incident between the striker and the club.

Napoli have now come out to clear the air on Osimhen’s future at the club and debunk rumours linking him away.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli and Super Eagles star || Credit: IMAGO

Napoli statement

Napoli have released a statement to explain De Laurentiis' issued statement about Victor Osimhen’s future at the club.

Napoli’s statement as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, “President de Laurentiis never shared any negative comment about Victor.

“He just said that after verbally agreeing on plan to sign new deal, Osimhen changed his mind.

“We hope it’s just stand-by moment to think about it. In the next weeks we will discuss with his agent Calenda about the future.

“Reports of tense situation between Napoli and Osimhen are 100% wide of mark.”

Napoli president De Laurentiis revealed that he is open to selling Nigerian star Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker's refusal to sign a new contract with the club.

Napoli president De Laurentiis || Credit: Sky Sports

However, the Italian club have said that De Laurentiis' statement is not a negative comment about the star.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is currently injured and will be out for at least six weeks after picking up an injury during the international break.