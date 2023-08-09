Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Spurs have jumped ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Orban as they prepare for life without Harry Kane, who is set to join German champions Bayern Munich.
Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their efforts to sign highly-rated Nigerian youngster Gift Orban as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.
Tottenham are currently preparing for life without Kane, who has been linked all summer with a move to Bayern Munich.
Tottenham eye Orban as Kane edges closer to Bayern Munich
Kane is Bayern’s number one target and he is expected to join the club this summer. Although Bayern have had two bids turned down by Spurs, the Bavaria giants are expected to return with an improved offer to sign the English man, whose contract expires next summer.
Spurs are unlikely to reject Bayern’s third offer for Kane and have started making preparations to bring in a replacement.
The Lilywhites have identified Orban as a potential replacement and are ready to pay top dollar for his services.
17:17 - 30.07.2023
Nigerian wonderkid Gift Orban on target again for Gent as Belgian league kicks off
Nigeria's Gift Orban lives for goals and can't stop scoring for his Belgian club Gent after another impressive display.
According to Belgian football expert Sacha Tavolier, Spurs are currently in negotiations with Gent, Orban’s club, over a potential transfer.
The Lilywhites are reportedly ready to pay a fee in the region of €30M (including bonuses) to bring the Nigerian to London.
Orban also on Barcelona's radar
Orban’s profile has been on the rise since he joined Gent from Stabaek in January. The Nigerian youngster scored 19 goals and recorded two assists in 22 games for Gent despite only joining the club in January.
14:06 - 22.04.2023
Barcelona want in-demand Nigerian attacker
Barcelona are will be busy in the transfer market again when the summer window opens in a few months.
Tottenham are not the only club that have been linked with a move for Orban. Barcelona have also been linked in the past, but it appears they are set to miss out on the Nigerian.
Orban still has four years left on his contract with Gent.
