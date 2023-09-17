‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino has said he is unfazed by the fans' reactions to his side's current poor form

Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at fans who booed the club after the disappointing 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, saying that they can do whatever they want as the Blues are still improving.

Pochettino understands fans frustrations

Chelsea slumped to yet another draw in the Premier League, leaving them with only one win in the opening five league matches this season, but Pochettino is not pressing the panic button just yet, regardless of pressure from the fans.

Blues fans who made their way to Bournemouth’s Vitality stadium were understandably frustrated by their team’s performance and let the players and staff know in no uncertain terms, booing them at the final whistle.

Pochettino empathised with the fans’ expectations, saying, “If you invest money there is expectation. If you don’t win, it’s normal the fans are not happy.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

However, the Argentine manager noted that the fans needed to manage their expectations against a backdrop of key injuries, saying, “But what I can tell the fans is the circumstances, we cannot change. The reality we cannot change. We have too many players [injured]. We are a team that will be strong if we are all together. With all the squad fit, we can compete for everything.

Pochettino not fazed by fans reaction

He then went on to note that the behaviour of the fans was not in his control, and they could do as they please, but complaining would not change Chelsea’s current situation.

Speaking after the Bournemouth game, he said, “For me, there’s nothing to say. The fans can do whatever they want. We know what we need to do. We are strong in our belief, but we have 12 [players] injured today. Then we have three or four young guys on the bench. I’m going to cry? I’m going to complain? I need to accept this, the challenge, and keep being positive.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint Germain manager also reiterated that his side would not change their approach even as he looks to rescue Chelsea from the rot they currently find themselves in.

Pochettino says the team needs time to get their groove || Photo Credit: Imago

“We are not going to change. Pochettino said, continuing, “We have our opinion, we have our reality. We assess our team under our opinion, under our reality and with all the circumstances. We are doing very good things, more than the people can expect. But Chelsea’s expectation is always to win.

“I can understand the emotion, the emotion is of course to complain because we want to win. The fans for sure are going to help the team Sunday to win the game at Aston Villa.”

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Chelsea currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League, lower than the 12th position they finished in the 202/23 season when most Blues assumed that their situation could not get any worse.

Related content