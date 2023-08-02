Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Fluminense left-back Marcelo was sent off for accidentally breaking the leg of an Argentinos Juniors defender.
Argentinos Juniors defender, Luciano Sanchez has sustained serious injury after a freak but ultimately horrific tackle by former Real Madrid man Marcelo, in a Copa Libertadores game.
Marcelo, who now plays for Fluminense, was sent off in tears as Sanchez screamed on the pitch, surrounded by players on both teams.
The incident took place just before the hour mark and marred a game that subsequently ended 1-1.
Marcelo's horror tackle
"I lived a very tough moment on the pitch today," Marcelo said on social media.
"With no intention, I injured a fellow footballer. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sanchez."
