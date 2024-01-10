We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

DStv's SuperSport will air the AFCON2023 which gets underway on January 13th in Cote d'Ivoire.

Football fans across Nigeria will breathe a sigh of relief today after Multichoice DStv finally confirmed it will broadcast the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2023.

Pulse Sports reports this following a post from Multichoice on social media platform, X.com, via GOtv on Wednesday evening.

DStv and AFCON2023

The satellite TV service owned by Multichoice Group released a statement according to various sources 10 days before the start of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire.

In the statement, the satellite TV provider noted that their SuperSport channels will not be airing the AFCON on their stations because they failed to secure the rights.

DStv had stated it won't show the AFCON. | X/@CAF_Media

It added that they will, however, cover the continental showpiece through partners via their free-to-air service channels.

But in a switch turnaround, the satellite TV providers have now revealed that all 52 matches will be aired on their channels.

SuperSport set to broadcast AFCON 2023.

“Who is your daddy? We no dey gree for anybody,” the GOtv post stated. “Watch all 52 matches of the #AFCON2023 live on GOtv,” it added.

