We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

DStv's SuperSport will air the AFCON2023 which gets underway on January 13th in Cote d'Ivoire.
Football fans across Nigeria will breathe a sigh of relief today after Multichoice DStv finally confirmed it will broadcast the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2023.
Pulse Sports reports this following a post from Multichoice on social media platform, X.com, via GOtv on Wednesday evening.;
17:06 - 10.01.2024
FOOTBALL Napoli star Osimhen's agent hits back at unwanted transfer speculation
Jugeli recently claimed Osimhen would be moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer, which prompted an angry response from the Nigerian and now his agent has joined in clapping him back.
17:24 - 03.01.2024
3 Reasons why SuperSport won't broadcast AFCON 2023 on DSTV and GOTV
SuperSport have confirmed the AFCON 2023 will not be broadcast on DSTV and GOTV and football fans have not taken the news lightly.
DStv and AFCON2023
The satellite TV service owned by Multichoice Group released a statement according to various sources 10 days before the start of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire.
In the statement, the satellite TV provider noted that their SuperSport channels will not be airing the AFCON on their stations because they failed to secure the rights.
It added that they will, however, cover the continental showpiece through partners via their free-to-air service channels.
But in a switch turnaround, the satellite TV providers have now revealed that all 52 matches will be aired on their channels.
“Who is your daddy? We no dey gree for anybody,” the GOtv post stated. “Watch all 52 matches of the #AFCON2023 live on GOtv,” it added.
