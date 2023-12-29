Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Victor Osimhen is strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea believed to be front-runners for his signature.

Osimhen has consistently been linked with a Premier League move due to his impressive performances in Serie A over the past 12 months.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors, but Chelsea appear the strongest candidates for his signature.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen || Imago

Victor Osimhen is the first African player in the 125-year history of the Italian top-flight to win the Serie A Golden Boot.



The Super Eagle is the Capocannoniere. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/vrWzGqjsHP — Squawka (@Squawka) June 4, 2023

Osimhen drops big Chelsea hint

On Osimhen's 25th birthday, a fan wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “Happy Birthday Victor Osimhen, pls come and rescue Chelsea soon,” alongside an image of the striker as a youngster in a Chelsea shirt.

Osimhen then replied with two heart emojis, alongside a praying emoji.

❤️❤️🙏🏽 — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) December 29, 2023

The Super Eagles striker recently put pen to paper on a new contract with Napoli until 2026.

