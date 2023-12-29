Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Victor Osimhen is strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea believed to be front-runners for his signature.
Osimhen has consistently been linked with a Premier League move due to his impressive performances in Serie A over the past 12 months.
Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors, but Chelsea appear the strongest candidates for his signature.
Osimhen drops big Chelsea hint
On Osimhen's 25th birthday, a fan wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “Happy Birthday Victor Osimhen, pls come and rescue Chelsea soon,” alongside an image of the striker as a youngster in a Chelsea shirt.
Osimhen then replied with two heart emojis, alongside a praying emoji.
The Super Eagles striker recently put pen to paper on a new contract with Napoli until 2026.
15:31 - 20.04.2023
CROSSFIRE: Victor Osimhen Vs Erling Haaland? Who are you signing for your team and why?
As usual, Tunde and Tosin argue out who is their preferred striker. Victor Osimhen or Erling Haaland?
