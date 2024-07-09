God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Arsenal superfan and Nigerian rapper Vector the Viper in BRUTAL takedown of Roberto Firmino after Liverpool hero becomes a pastor.
He was a hero to Liverpool fans, but a villain to Arsenal supporters - and now Roberto Firmino's decision to swap the pitch for the pulpit has one Nigerian rapper and Gunners die-hard Vector the Viper FUMING.
The Brazilian forward, 31, has announced he is becoming a pastor, co-founding an evangelical church in his native Brazil with wife Larissa Pereira.
08:38 - 17.03.2024
Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane: Former Liverpool Stars Reunite in Saudi Arabia
During their time at Liverpool, Firmino and Mane formed a deadly attacking trio alongside Mohamed Salah, propelling the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory.
Arsenal fan reacts to Firmino as Pastor
In his new autobiography 'Si Senor: My Liverpool Years', Firmino opened up about his departure from Anfield, describing it as a "difference in understanding" about his role - before revealing a pivotal chat with a local pastor that solidified his religious calling.
But one famous Arsenal fan, rapper Vector the Viper, has reacted with brutal honesty to the news, declaring that the man who tormented the Gunners for years will never be forgiven by the Almighty.
"God no go forgive am for all the stress wey e put Arsenal fans through lol. Lai lai," the Nigerian star tweeted, using local slang to slam the former Liverpool star.
Firmino, of course, was a thorn in the side of Arsenal during his eight-year spell at Anfield, netting 11 goals in 18 matches against the North London giants. And it seems those painful memories are still raw for the Gooner in particular.
The striker, who left Liverpool last summer after winning the Premier League, Champions League and a host of other trophies, has now embarked on a new path, describing his newfound religious calling as a "desire and responsibility to become pastor on behalf of God."
But for Vector, the lord may need to do a LOT of forgiving if Firmino is to be welcomed into the clergy after his years of tormenting the red and white faithful.
Firmino netted nine goals and assisted seven more in 34 matches for his new club Al Ahli in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League.
