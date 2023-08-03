Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona are no longer a top 10 club in Europe according to UEFA

LaLiga giants Barcelona have dropped out of the top 10 clubs in Europe, according to UEFA’s latest coefficients released ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Barcelona suffer effects of continental failures

The Catalan club’s recent failures in the UEFA Champions League have caught up with them, as they dropped below Sevilla, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona have failed to progress past the group stages of the last two Champions League tournaments and have also failed to get beyond the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League, leading to a sharp fall in coefficients.

The Blaugrana now find themselves in 14th place, down five spots from the 9th place that they occupied at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Barcelona still top seed in Champions League

Despite finishing as Champions of Spain in the most recent season, Barcelona will need to improve their European performances to raise their standing on the continent.

The Catalan giants last won the UCL in 2015 and have been beyond the quarterfinal stage only once since then.

As LaLiga champions, Barcelona will not have to worry about being the second seed in the UCL group stage despite their low rankings, as the top group seeding is guaranteed to champions of the continent’s top-five leagues.

