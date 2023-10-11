AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast
Mikel Obi chill with Drogba and Kalou || Credit: Mikel Obi/Instagram

Stephen Oladehinde 20:45 - 11.10.2023
Ex-Nigerian midfielder John Mikel-Obi has linked up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast after dragging and calling them 'stingy' ex-teammates.

Mikel Obi, a former captain of the Super Eagles, will take part in the AFCON 2023 draws in Cote d'Ivoire.

The legendary Chelsea midfielder has been invited alongside ex-teammates Drogba and Kalou for the AFCON 2023 draws on Thursday in Abidjan.

The one-time AFCON winner has reunited with his former Chelsea teammates as he makes up with the Ivorian stars.

Mikel Obi former Super Eagles captain || Credit: Instagram/Mikel Obi
Mikel with Drogba and Kalou 

According to reports from Pulse Sports, former Chelsea colleagues Salomon Kalou and Didier Drogba came under fire from Mikel Obi for not inviting him to the lovely nation while they were teammates.

However, he has now linked up with Kalou and Drogba for the AFCON 2023 draws in Cote d'Ivoire.

The former Chelsea stars were seen hanging out, with Mikel Obi posting their outing on his official Instagram page.

Mikel Obi hangs out with Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou || Credit: Mikel Obi/Instagram
In the short Instagram video posted, Drogba and Kalou welcomed Mikel Obi to Ivory Coast, insisting he finally made it.

Mikel Obi also said thank you to Didier Drogba and not to Salomon Kalou in a joking way as they laughed about it.

The three Chelsea legends also took photographs together which was also shared by the ex-Nigerian on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Nigeria are placed alongside Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, and DR Congo in pot two, with the draw set to take place on Thursday.

