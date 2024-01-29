AFCON 2023: CAF subjects Osimhen to multiple drug tests after energetic performance against Cameroon

CAF's vigilance on Victor Osimhen by subjecting him to several random dope tests after AFCON 2023 matches has raised eyebrows.

Nigeria's striker, Victor Osimhen, has found himself repeatedly selected for random doping tests by CAF during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2023.

Pulse Sports reports that the doping tests on Osimhen were revealed following his impressive performance against Cameroon in the round of 16, sparking suspicion among fans.

Osimhen at AFCON

The 25-year-old has proven to be one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the tournament in Ivory Coast, helping the Super Eagles secure back-to-back quarterfinal tickets at AFCON.

Osimhen was in the mood as Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 to book a date with Angola in the last eight. The Napoli man delivered a masterclass as he never stopped running for 90 minutes en route to picking up an assist.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen celebrate the winner against Cameroon. (Photo Credit: FIFA/Facebook)

Following the display against the Lions, reliable photojournalist, Pooja Media, revealed via a post on X.com that the Napoli icon had been subjected to doping tests at the competition.

“CAF has randomly picked Victor Osimhen MULTIPLE times after games at AFCON for dope tests,” Pooja posted on his account after the game against Cameroon.

Osimhen rallying his Super Eagles teammates at AFCON 2023. (Photo Credit: Pooja Media/X)

More reactions

While the repeated selections could be mere coincidence, Pooja cheekily proposed that CAF should extend their testing to Nigerian youths running in traffic, anticipating a similar outcome.

This humorous reaction underscores the high enthusiasm surrounding Osimhen, with fans interpreting the tests as a backhanded compliment to his exceptional performances driving Nigeria's AFCON campaign so far.

Dear CAF, you need to visit Nigeria & see boys running in traffic, you will pick all of them for dope tests 🤣😭#PoojaXAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/uqoHjPSv9m — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) January 28, 2024

Osimhen has netted one goal and provided one assist in four matches so far at the AFCON 2023 and will be hoping to repeat the performance against Cameroon when the Super Eagles take on Angola in the quarterfinals on Friday.

