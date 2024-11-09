Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

CAF celebrates Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman's goals at AFCON ahead of the African Footballer of the Year award.
After finishing 14th at losing the Ballon d'Or vote, Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman remains the clear favorite to win CAF's African Footballer of the Year award for 2024.
The Super Eagles forward, together with his father and youth coach, appeared to have a good time at the glamorous Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet rocking a suit like his African contingent present in Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams.
He was a key member of the Nigerian Super Eagles at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, in addition to his double in the Europa League final, where Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen to win Europe's secondary club trophy.
CAF put out a series of videos of Lookman scoring at the AFCON in Ivory Coast as they prepare for the ceremony.
Lookman, who has two Champions League goals and six goals and four assists in eight league games is one of the best in the world right now.
Lookman is unquestionably the favorite after his impressive exploits for Atalanta throughout the season, including his Europa League-winning performance, and his performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria advanced to the final.
The CAF awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in Marrakech, will now take place in Rabat on December 16 at the renowned Mohammed VI Grand Theatre, with Morocco still serving as the host country.