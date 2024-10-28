Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

See how African stars Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba, and Rowen Williams were styled in suits at the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The 2025 Ballon D'Or ceremony was held at the Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, France on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The best footballers in the world gathered at the event to celebrate the winners in several categories.

There were a few players of African descent present at the occasion.

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or

Atalanta and Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman was at the occasion nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Ronwen Williams was also there nominated for the best goalkeeper award.

While Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba was present at the occasion to host the ceremony.

All three players of African descent were not in native attires as they opted for a variety of stylish suits.

Lookman and Williams rocked black-themed suits while Drogba stood out in a white blazer.

Lookman finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or while Williams did not take home the goalkeeper award.