Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Terem Moffi hit a brace for Nice as they drew against Basel in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal first leg
Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi continues his superb 2022/23 campaign with another stellar performance for OGN Nice in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a stunning brace against Basel.
Moffi scored his second and third goals in the Europa Conference League despite only joining the competition in January, and his brace helped Nice to a 2-2 draw against the Swiss club, with the second leg still to come in France.
Moffi brace leaves Nice with favourable Basel result
Moffi ensured that Nice held the advantage going into the second leg scoring two goals late in the first half of the tie.
He scored an equaliser for Nice in the 38th minute after Zeki Amdouni opened the scoring for Basel and then scored to give Les Aiglons the lead in the first minute of first-half additional time with an astounding overhead kick smashed into the top corner.
Moffi’s goal came close to being the winner for Nice, but Amdouni struck again, late in the second half to draw Basel level.
The goal was Moffi’s seventh goal in 11 games in all competitions for Nice since joining them in the January transfer window and is further testament to the lethal nature of the Nigerian forward in the right environment.
Moffi leading Nice to European glory
In total, Moffi has scored 19 goals in all competitions across both Nice and Lorient in the 2022/23 season, assisting two more for his teammates.
Moffi hopes his goals can propel Nice to a first-ever European trophy in the club’s history as they take a 2-2 first-leg draw to the Allianz Riviera in one week.
Moffi's performances have made Nice one of the favourites in the competition, but they will also have to contend against top sides like West Ham and Fiorentina if they get past Basel.
Related content
18:54 - 12.04.2023
PSG manager Galtier denies racism allegations
Christophe Galtier, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, angrily refuted Wednesday's allegations that he used racial remarks when serving as the Nice head coach.
13:35 - 09.04.2023
Galtier says Kylian Mbappe was not at full strength against Nice
Paris Saint-Germain secured a vital win against Nice at the Allianz Riviera as they pushed further in the title race.
07:48 - 09.04.2023
PSG boss explodes in rant against Nice fans after vulgar banner
Christophe Galtier was visibly irate with Nice fans after his former club's hostile reception
18:29 - 06.04.2023
Moffi reveals truth about failed Marseille move
Terem Moffi has revealed the truth about his failed winter move to Marseille
12:51 - 03.04.2023
EUROEAGLES REVIEW Orban, Akpom, Lookman and Moffi all score, Chukwueze dazzles
Euro Eagles review is a weekly series evaluating the performances of Nigerian players in European leagues across the weekend.
23:23 - 31.03.2023
Terem Moffi reveals reasons for choosing Nice in Ligue 1 over Premier League
Nigeria's Terem Moffi has explained his decision to sign for Nice despite interest from other clubs