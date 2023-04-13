Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Terem Moffi hit a brace for Nice as they drew against Basel in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal first leg

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi continues his superb 2022/23 campaign with another stellar performance for OGN Nice in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a stunning brace against Basel.

Moffi scored his second and third goals in the Europa Conference League despite only joining the competition in January, and his brace helped Nice to a 2-2 draw against the Swiss club, with the second leg still to come in France.

Moffi brace leaves Nice with favourable Basel result

Moffi ensured that Nice held the advantage going into the second leg scoring two goals late in the first half of the tie.

He scored an equaliser for Nice in the 38th minute after Zeki Amdouni opened the scoring for Basel and then scored to give Les Aiglons the lead in the first minute of first-half additional time with an astounding overhead kick smashed into the top corner.

GOAL | Basel 1-2 Nice | Terem Moffi (2)pic.twitter.com/7HjKrUPgQP — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 13, 2023

Moffi’s goal came close to being the winner for Nice, but Amdouni struck again, late in the second half to draw Basel level.

The goal was Moffi’s seventh goal in 11 games in all competitions for Nice since joining them in the January transfer window and is further testament to the lethal nature of the Nigerian forward in the right environment.

Moffi leading Nice to European glory

In total, Moffi has scored 19 goals in all competitions across both Nice and Lorient in the 2022/23 season, assisting two more for his teammates.

Moffi hopes his goals can propel Nice to a first-ever European trophy in the club’s history as they take a 2-2 first-leg draw to the Allianz Riviera in one week.

Moffi's performances have made Nice one of the favourites in the competition, but they will also have to contend against top sides like West Ham and Fiorentina if they get past Basel.

