TRANSFERS Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

No truth to Salah to Spain rumours as PSG aim to break up Osimhen-Kvaratskelia duo
Mohammed Salah's agent has denied reports that he is willing to leave the club at the end of the season for a move to Spain (Ramy Abbas Issa on Twitter)
Roberto Firmino prefers a European stay over MLS and Saudi Arabia. (Football Insider)
Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked to a summer move for out-of-contract Marco Asensio (Sport)
Real Madrid are looking to bring Brahim Diaz back to the club in the summer (Football Espana)
Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for defender Joel Matip with Ibrahim Konate overtaking the Cameroonian in the pecking order (Football Insider)
Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy could be set for an exit after being told by the club that he can leave in the summer (SkySports)
Everton eye Romelu Lukaku reunion as Aston Villa also monitor Belgian striker (ESPN via Ekrem Konur)
English clubs circle Tammy Abraham but Roma will only let the striker leave for €40 million (Calciomercato)
Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag is set to sign a new contract with the Red Devils after his impressive first season (SkySports)
Chelsea will enter the race to sign Illan Meslier this summer if Leeds get relegated (Football Insider)
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to go as high as €180 million in their pursuit of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskelia (Corriere dello Sport)
Newcastle United eye Bayer Leverkusen duo Moussa Diaby and Mitchel Bakker (90min)
00:37 - 19.03.2023
FA CUP Erling Haaland not tired of scoring goals
Red-hot forward Haaland is focused on scoring even more goals despite crossing the 40-goal mark for Manchester City this season.
23:48 - 18.03.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Manchester United target Meslier sets new EPL record
Illan Meslier's appearance against Wolves broke an all-time Premier League record
21:47 - 18.03.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Conte’s job in the balance after incredible post-match rant about the ‘Tottenham way’
Antonio Conte called out Tottenham's players and owner after a demoralising draw against Southampton
20:20 - 18.03.2023
TRANSFERS Manchester United join race to sign Dortmund star
Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a huge splash in the summer transfer window.
13:24 - 18.03.2023
TRANSFERS 'It's FAKE!' - Lionel Messi's father rubbishes 3 rumours surrounding PSG star's future
Jorge Messi has blasted claims surrounding Lionel Messi's bleak future at Paris Saint Germain, with the Argentine's contract set to expire this June.
15:45 - 17.03.2023
TRANSFERS Money talks as Chelsea plan to hijack Arsenal top target
Chelsea are reportedly set to go against Arsenal in the transfer market for Mikel Arteta's top target.
17:25 - 18.03.2023
FOOTBALL Transfer Gossip: Real Madrid join Manchester United in Kane’s race, Messi keen on Barcelona return
Pulse Sports brings you the latest rumours surrounding key players around Europe.