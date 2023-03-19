TRANSFERS Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

No truth to Salah to Spain rumours as PSG aim to break up Osimhen-Kvaratskelia duo

Mohammed Salah's agent has denied reports that he is willing to leave the club at the end of the season for a move to Spain (Ramy Abbas Issa on Twitter)

Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us. https://t.co/1I1RUtGJej — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 18, 2023

Roberto Firmino prefers a European stay over MLS and Saudi Arabia. (Football Insider)

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked to a summer move for out-of-contract Marco Asensio (Sport)

Real Madrid are looking to bring Brahim Diaz back to the club in the summer (Football Espana)

Real Madrid are preparing final details of the proposal to extend Brahim Díaz deal in the next months ⚪️🇪🇸 #RealMadrid



Loan deal with AC Milan expires in June, Real are happy with his development — Brahim is now 100% focused on Milan. pic.twitter.com/UBaphofVVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2023

Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for defender Joel Matip with Ibrahim Konate overtaking the Cameroonian in the pecking order (Football Insider)

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy could be set for an exit after being told by the club that he can leave in the summer (SkySports)

Everton eye Romelu Lukaku reunion as Aston Villa also monitor Belgian striker (ESPN via Ekrem Konur)

🚨#EXCL | Aston Villa and Everton are monitoring the situation of Chelsea's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan.🇧🇪🔵#CFC🔴#AVFC🔵#EFC pic.twitter.com/v5EDyuFPmX — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) March 18, 2023

English clubs circle Tammy Abraham but Roma will only let the striker leave for €40 million (Calciomercato)

Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag is set to sign a new contract with the Red Devils after his impressive first season (SkySports)

Chelsea will enter the race to sign Illan Meslier this summer if Leeds get relegated (Football Insider)

#Kvaratskhelia è infatti sempre più nel mirino dei grandi club europei 🔥



Secondo quanto riportato dal portale francese 10sport, il #Psg potrebbe spingersi fino all'incredibile cifra di 180 milioni di euro per il georgiano 😳💰 #corrieredellosport #kvaratskhelia #napoli #psg pic.twitter.com/Ql1V3X1Ji8 — Corriere dello Sport (@CorSport) March 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to go as high as €180 million in their pursuit of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskelia (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle United eye Bayer Leverkusen duo Moussa Diaby and Mitchel Bakker (90min)

