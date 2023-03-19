TRANSFERS Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star
Ayoola Kelechi 09:16 - 19.03.2023
No truth to Salah to Spain rumours as PSG aim to break up Osimhen-Kvaratskelia duo

Mohammed Salah's agent has denied reports that he is willing to leave the club at the end of the season for a move to Spain (Ramy Abbas Issa on Twitter)

Roberto Firmino prefers a European stay over MLS and Saudi Arabia. (Football Insider)

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked to a summer move for out-of-contract Marco Asensio (Sport)

Real Madrid are looking to bring Brahim Diaz back to the club in the summer (Football Espana)

Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for defender Joel Matip with Ibrahim Konate overtaking the Cameroonian in the pecking order (Football Insider)

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy could be set for an exit after being told by the club that he can leave in the summer (SkySports)

Everton eye Romelu Lukaku reunion as Aston Villa also monitor Belgian striker (ESPN via Ekrem Konur)

English clubs circle Tammy Abraham but Roma will only let the striker leave for €40 million (Calciomercato)

Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag is set to sign a new contract with the Red Devils after his impressive first season (SkySports)

Chelsea will enter the race to sign Illan Meslier this summer if Leeds get relegated (Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to go as high as €180 million in their pursuit of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskelia (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle United eye Bayer Leverkusen duo Moussa Diaby and Mitchel Bakker (90min)

