Jose Peseiro likens Chelsea midfielder to Zidane

Super Eagles coach Peseiro says he sees shades of Zidane in Chelsea's midfielder
Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has likened Chelsea’s record signing Enzo Fernandez to football great Zinedine Zidane, drawing parallels between the two players’ abilities on the ball.
Peseiro was impressed by Zidane-esque Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez shot into the limelight as Argentina’s midfield linchpin in their triumphant FIFA 2022 World Cup run and has since moved to the Premier League with Chelsea from Benfica for a league-record £106.8 million.
In a quote from The Athletic, the current Super Eagles gaffer, Peseiro, was keen to extol Enzo Fernandez’ qualities, and give a few reasons why Chelsea were willing to pay that much to secure his services.
The Portuguese manager said, “His passes and vision remind me of Zinedine Zidane. He also finds solutions just by controlling the ball in a certain way. His level is absolutely amazing.”
Enzo still has a long way to go to be the new Zidane
Being compared to Zidane is high-praise for any midfielder and it will take a great effort for Enzo Fernandez to match the great Fenchman’s standing in the game, but the 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder has already taken a step in the right direction by becoming a World Cup winner like “Zizou”.
Enzo Fernandez has been at Chelsea since his January deadline day move and has already shown glimpses of the attributes that make him special, raising the level of Chelsea’s midfield instantly showing why multiple teams were desperate for his signature before the Blues signed him.
