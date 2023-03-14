Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro calls up Boavista star for Guinea-Bissau clash

Peseiro is putting finishing touches to his squad for Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has called up Boavista midfielder Bruno Onyemaechi for Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles resume their AFCON qualifying campaign later this month when they take on Guinea-Bissau in a doubleheader clash.

Peseiro calls Onyemaechi for Nigeria's clash against Guinea Bissau

Nigeria host Guinea-Bissau at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on March 24 before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for the return leg three days later.

Although Peseiro is still yet to reveal his full squad for the clash, multiple reports claim he has called up Onyemaechi for the two games.

Bruno Onyemaechi is set for his second Super Eagles call up Bruno Onyemaechi in action for Boavista

The 23-year-old currently plays for Boavista in the Primeira Liga and has been one of their best players this season.

Onyemaechi hoping for a Super Eagles debut after strong season for Boavista

Onyemaechi has played 20 league games for the Chequered Ones this season, scoring one goal and creating one assist.

The Nigerian is building a strong reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Portuguese top flight, having joined Boavista from Feirense on a season-long loan deal.

This will be Onyemaechi’s second international call-up after he was invited to Nigeria’s squad that took on Portugal in an international friendly last November.

Bruno Onyemaechi (r) will be hoping to make his debut for Nigeria against Guinea Bissau

However, the ex-Vila Real star will be hoping to make his debut this time as he was on the bench against Portugal.

Defensive woe for Nigeria as Troost-Ekong ruled out of Guinea-Bissau game

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be without their vice-captain William Troost-Ekong for the two games against Guinea-Bissau.

Ekong is currently nursing an injury and will miss the doubleheader as a result.

