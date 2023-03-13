Gary Lineker to return to BBC's Match of the Day

After a brief period of suspension, Gary Lineker will make his return to the Match of the Day program this weekend

Football pundit and presenter, Gary Lineker is set to return to his role on the BBC’s Match of the Day program after resolving issues with the corporation over a tweet on the United Kingdom’s immigration laws.

BBC reinstates Gary Lineker after row over tweet

Lineker came under heavy criticism for expressing his views about the UK’s immigration laws which he stated had “language that resembles 1930s Germany” in a tweet.

He was then suspended from his role as a presenter on the BBC’s Match of the Day, amid a debate about the corporation's impartiality rules guiding its operations and staff, but this soon appeared to be a mistake on their path.

Following Lineker’s suspension, the BBC faced immense backlash and was boycotted by its own presenters, commentators, and some of the players in the Premier League, forcing them to air an abridged version of Match of the Day that only lasted 20 minutes.

In response to the feedback that they got after Lineker’s suspension, the BBC has decided to reinstate him and has even apologised for the unclear terms of their impartiality laws that caused the rancour in the first place.

Lineker happy to be back

Lineker has also taken to Twitter to express his happiness at the eventual outcome of the controversy and was grateful to his co-presenters who stood by him and ensured that he was reinstated.

A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you. 3/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

His statement read, “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated our way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

“Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.”

Lineker is expected to resume his duties over the next weekend as things start to get back to normal for him and the rest of the BBC’s Match of the Day crew and audience.