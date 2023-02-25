Hosts Egypt knocked out as Senegal use them for QF training practice

Having scored a hat-trick on Saturday, Senegal's Pape Diop Demba becomes the outright highest goal scorer of the competition with 4 goals.
2023 African U-20 Cup of Nations hosts Egypt, were knocked out of the competition on Saturday after they got torn apart by Senegal in a 4-0 defeat at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.
A hattrick by Pape Demba and another by Ibou Sane not only meant that Senegal finished their group stage campaign with a 100% record, but it also saw them qualify as first in Group.
They now proceed to the quarterfinal of the competition where they would face either of the third-placed teams in Groups B or C.
