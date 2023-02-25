The best football kits of the 2022/23 season (Top 10)

New research has revealed the top-rated football kits in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The study, conducted by casino comparison site JohnSlots, used data from Football Kit Archive to discover the most popular football kits in the 2022-23 Premier League season, based on the average ratings and the number of votes each kit has received from fans.

Arsenal occupy the first and second position with the Gunners’ Premier League 2022-23 Away Jersey placed first in the season with a total of 4.4-star rating and 2,980 votes.

The kit, provided by its brand partner Adidas, is in black with contrasting metallic gold accents, including the Emirates branding at the front and its official tourism partner Visit Rwanda on the left sleeve.

Arsenal's new black and gold away kit for 2022/23 season

Following closely at second place with a 4.1-star rating and 1,847 total votes is also their 2022-23 Home Kit.

It features a red and white colour scheme with the classic Arsenal badge.

Arsenal's home kit for the 2022/23 season

In third place is the Manchester United 2022-23 Away Shirt, also with a 4.1-star rating but a slightly lower number of votes at 1,633.

The uniform is also by Adidas and is predominantly white with black and red branding elements, including its sponsor: TeamViewer.

Manchester United away kits 2022/23 season.

Six kits in the top 10 share the same star rating but differ in the number of votes

In fourth place is Crystal Palace’s home kit this 2022-23 Premier League season, with 516 votes followed by its away jersey with 484 votes.

Crystal Palace Home Kit 2022/23

Nottingham Forest’s Third Jersey positions itself at sixth place with 443 votes before Crystal Palace’s third kit takes seventh place with 416 votes.

In eighth place is Leeds United 2022-23 Home Kit with a 4-star rating and 559 votes. The jersey is in white and features a faint LUFC logo pattern to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the football club’s 1972 FA Cup win.

Leeds United home kit 2022/23.

Although Manchester United’s Premier League 2022-23 Home Kit lands in ninth place with a 0.2 difference in star rating from its away version, it has earned 384 more votes.

Manchester United home kit 2022/23

Also, with a 3.9-star rating is Tottenham Hotspur’s 2022-23 Third Kit from Nike.

It has accumulated 1,083 votes, placing itself as the 10th most popular football kit in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur third kit 2022/23

Top 10 list

Here’s the top 10 list of the best Premier League kits of the 2022/23 season

1. Arsenal Away Kit

2. Arsenal Home Kit

3. Manchester United’s Away Kit

4. Crystal Palace’s Home Kit

5. Crystal Palace’s Away Kit

6. Nottingham Forest’s Third Kit

7. Crystal Palace’s Third Kit

8. Leeds United’s Home Kit

9. Manchester United’s Home Kit

10. Tottenham Hotspur’s Third Kit