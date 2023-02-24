France captain quits national team months to World Cup

Wendie Renard has decided to retire from the national team just months to the FIFA World Cup

Captain of France’s women’s national team, Wendie Renard, has decided to quit despite the imminent Women’s World Cup.

Renard announced on Twitter that she was leaving the team with immediate effect due to her lack of faith in the current staff set-up of the French women’s team.

Wendie Renard to miss 202 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Many believe this to be a direct reference to current France women’s national team coach, Corinne Diacre who has already had fallouts with many senior players including France’s all-time top scorer Eugénie Le Sommer, as well as Sarah Bouhaddi and former captain Amandine Henry.

Merci pour votre soutien et le respect de ma décision. 🇫🇷

Renard cited a lack of professionalism in the French coaching staff as her major grouse with the coaches and lambasted them for being below what is required at the top level.

Her post on Twitter read, “It’s with a heavy heart that I’m sending you this message to inform you of my decision to take a step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I won’t be doing this World Cup in these conditions.

“I love France more than anything, I’m not perfect, far from that, but I can no longer condone the current system far from the requirements of the highest level,”.

Wendie Renard could no longer cope with the below par coaching staff in the national team

She further stated that her decision to leave was solely based on this, and only became necessary to stop her from losing her mind.

“It’s a sad but necessary day to preserve my sanity. My face can hide the pain, but my heart hurts… and I don’t want to hurt anymore.

“Thank you for your support and respecting my decision.” She concluded.

Renard retires after stellar national team career

Wendie Renard has played for over a decade, making her debut in 2011. She has made 142 appearances for the national team and scored 33 goals, making her the seventh-highest goalscorer in the national team's history, despite being a centre-back.

Renard has represented France in two World Cups, two UEFA European Women’s Championships, and two Olympic games.

At the 2019 World Cup Renard served as captain and scored four goals in the tournament, including a goal against Nigeria in the group stage.

Wendie Renard receiving the UWCL trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Renard has spent her entire senior playing career with the French club Lyon, winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League eight times and the Division 1 Femenine title 15 times in her 17 seasons with the club.