Tyson Fury backs Deontay Wilder to beat Anthony Joshua

English professional boxer Tyson Fury has reiterated that he would defeat any heavyweight from any era.

Fury the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion had previously won the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO titles.

Victories against American professional boxer Deontay Wilder has cemented Fury's claim as the best in the heavyweight division.

Fury on legacy

In an interview with FOXIFY, Fury explained that no fighter from any ear can defeat him.

He said, "I believe that I could beat any man born from his mother in any era, in any decade, in any century.

"In one-on-one combat, I would beat them in a fight. I've never met anybody who could beat me yet and I don't intend to."

Fury on Wilder

Following back-to-back victories against Wilder, Fury is confident that no boxer in the heavyweight division can defeat the Bronze Bomber.

He explained that his size played a role in getting the back-to-back victories against Wilder.

Fury stated that no boxer in the heavyweight division would survive the shots he received against Wilder.

He said, "My most formidable opponent was Deontay Wilder. All three times it could've been curtains for me at any second.

"He knocked out every single person that he ever fought, apart from me. I'd back him to beat everybody in the division apart from myself.

"I think my sheer size and weight has a lot to do with him not being able to knock me out cold.

"He hits a guy 6ft 3ins and 225lbs, they're nailed to the canvas. But a guy 6ft 9ins and 277lbs - size matters."

Fury the WBC champion is in negotiations with Ukrainian professional boxer OleksandrUsyk the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO heavyweight title holder.

A fight between Fury and Usyk will be for the undisputed heavyweight title.

There are no details on how far the negotiations have gone with Usyk as new reports suggest Fury may pull out and return to action in April.