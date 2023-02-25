Wilder in Saudi Arabia, targets Usyk fight

Wilder is ready to take on Usyk if the fight with Fury does not happen.

American professional boxer Deontay Wilder has set his sights on becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

Wilder is ready to step in and fight Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk this year.

Following back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, Wilder returned late last year with a devastating first-round knockout over Robert Helenius.

Since October last year, Wilder has been on a break and linked to several top contenders in the heavyweight division.

Deontay Wilder recently produced a devastating knockout against Robert Helenius

Wilder to fight Usyk

The World Boxing Council (WBC) ordered Wilder to fight Andy Ruiz the first Mexican heavyweight champion.

Both parties have been unable to come to terms as Wilder left Al-Haymon and the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) to become a free agent.

Ruiz under the same management also recently terminated his deal with the PBC and is now a free agent.

According to several sources, a fight between Ruiz and Wilder is not close as negotiations have stalled.

Wilder has since been linked to taking on Cameroonian-French professional mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou was recently stripped of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title as he prepares for a career in boxing.

Wilders manager, Shelly Finkel has however come out to give a possible fight for his client's return to the ring.

Finkel in an interview with iD Boxing explained that Wilder is prime to step in should an undisputed fight between WBC title holder Fury and IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO champion Usyk fail to materialize.

He said, “It’s [Fury vs Usyk] good for the sport, it’s good for the sport.

"If Fury doesn’t fight Usyk I would like Deontay to.”

'The fight is not big enough' - Hearn explains why Saudi Arabia declined to host Fury against Usyk

Finkel, however, did not totally dismiss the possiblity of a fight between Wilder and Ruiz.

He added, “I hope so, there are a couple of other things on the plate that we’ve got to clear.”

Wilder is in Saudi Arabia for the mega fight between internet sensations Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

It is expected that Wilder will now meet the boxing powerhouse in Saudi Arabia to discuss the possibility of hosting his next fight.