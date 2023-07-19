Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Nigerian star Rema teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum
Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, is back on social media trends.
The 23-year-old Rema is one of the biggest musical exports from Nigeria on the world stage.
Rema is trending because of his latest involvement with Jordan Brand.
Rema teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum
A photo of Rema has now gone viral, teaming with several NBA stars.
Rema posed with Jordan Brand boss and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Rema is no stranger to basketball, as he performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend halftime show along with Tems and Burna Boy.
The photo also had NBA stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson.
Another massive celebrity in the viral photos is American musician Teyana Taylor.
Rema’s latest viral photo comes after he teamed up with Barcelona stars in Spain after training.
Rema to get a signature Jordan shoe?
Nigerian superstar Rema shared a clear image of an anticipated "AIR REMA" version of the Nike Air Jordan 1 silhouette on Twitter in May.
As part of a new AJ1 release, Nike and Air Jordan continue their tradition of global cooperation by working with Nigerian musician Rema.
There is no official date for the official release, but Pulse Sports will continue to keep tabs.
Related content
17:00 - 22.01.2023
Hakimi teams up with Rema at Joy Awards
Nigeria's Rema and Hakimi shine at the 2023 Joy Awards
04:26 - 20.02.2023
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND Tems, Burna Boy, Rema shine NBA All-Star halftime show
Tems and Burna Boy dominated social media following their NBA All-Star halftime show performance
20:30 - 01.06.2023
Rema teams up with Barcelona stars at training [Photos]
Rema pulls up to support Barcelona stars of African descent Kessie, Fati, Balde, Kounde, and Dembele.