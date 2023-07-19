Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Nigerian star Rema teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, is back on social media trends.

The 23-year-old Rema is one of the biggest musical exports from Nigeria on the world stage.

Rema is trending because of his latest involvement with Jordan Brand.

Rema teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

A photo of Rema has now gone viral, teaming with several NBA stars.

Rema posed with Jordan Brand boss and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Rema is no stranger to basketball, as he performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend halftime show along with Tems and Burna Boy.

Rema posed with NBA stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson.

Another massive celebrity in the viral photos is American musician Teyana Taylor.

Rema’s latest viral photo comes after he teamed up with Barcelona stars in Spain after training.

Rema to get a signature Jordan shoe?

Nigerian superstar Rema shared a clear image of an anticipated "AIR REMA" version of the Nike Air Jordan 1 silhouette on Twitter in May.

As part of a new AJ1 release, Nike and Air Jordan continue their tradition of global cooperation by working with Nigerian musician Rema.

There is no official date for the official release, but Pulse Sports will continue to keep tabs.

