Siakam and Achiuwa spark Raptors win against Pistons

Cameroon and Nigeria connection shine as Raptors defeat Pistons.

The Toronto Raptors recorded a 95-91 victory against the Detroit Pistons in an NBA fixture played on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

In a battle of two Eastern Conference rivals, the Raptors were able to get a much-needed victory against a young Pistons squad.

The Pistons started former number two overall pick James Wiseman for the first time since the trade with the Golden State Warriors.

The first quarter was back and forth as both sides traded buckets and were level with 22 points each.

The second quarter was a mirror of the first with the same scoreline as both sides went to the break level with a 44-44 scoreline.

There was little to separate both sides in the third quarter as the Raptors were able to establish a one-point lead.

In a low-scoring game, the Raptors won the fourth quarter on the defensive end to record a four-point victory.

Pascal Siakiam and Precious Achiuwwa shine for Raptors against the Pistons

Key to the Raptors victory were the African connection of Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa.

Cameroonian professional basketball star Siakam was instrumental to the Raptors' victory leading both teams in scoring.

In 36 minutes of action, Siakamrecorded 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists.

Siakam also had three steals and two blocks. He made nine of his 19 shots and was 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Nigerian professional basketball Achiuwa was named in the second unit by Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse.

Achiuwa featured for 22 minutes and dropped 10 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.

The PortHarcourt-born youngster was a spark off the bench as he made three of his eight shots and was four of seven from the free throw line.

Siakam and Achiuwa return to action with the Raptors when they travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back scheduled for Sunday, February 27, 2023.