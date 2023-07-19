Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan has been charged with alleged doping violation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), says 'I'm a CLEAN ATHLETE'

World Record (WR) holder Tobi Amusan has released a statement with an alleged doping violation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

In the statement, Amusan said the AIU has charged her with an alleged doping violation rule of missing three tests in the space of 12 months, which she doesn't agree with as she has always kept to the rules of the AIU.

Tobi Amusan is the World Record holder in the women's 100m Hurdles

Amusan, in her defense, says she intends to fight this charge and will have her case decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of next month's World Championships in Budapest.

The Nigerian has declared that she's a CLEAN ATHLETE and has been regularly tested (maybe more than usual) by the AIU.

"I was tested within days of my third 'missed test,' her official statement posted on her Instagram page read.

The world champion has faith the case will be resolved in her favour, and she will be competing at the World Championships in Budapest, so she can successfully defend her 100m Hurdles world title.

Amusan became Nigeria's first WR holder and world champion at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, where she clocked a resounding WR of 12.12s in the semifinals and a windy 12.06s to win the final.

Tobi Amusan ran a new WR of 12.12s at the World Championships in Oregon

Amusan has been in exceptional form in July, winning all her five races at the Stockholm Diamond League, Nigeria trials, Silesia Diamond League, and on July 18th the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Hungary.

The AIU is still yet to respond on the issue.