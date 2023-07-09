Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson continued from her 100m performance, roaring to very fast 21.61s to win her qualifying 200m heat at the US Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson is not pressing her speed pedal anytime soon after coasting to a fast 21.61s (2.6) to win her 200m preliminary race at the US Championships.

The newly crowned 100m US Champion started well and ran the curve in about 11.1s before coasting home to victory, clocking the fourth-fastest all-conditions time in history.

Sha'Carri Richardson 🇺🇲 roars to a blistering 21.61s (2.6) in the women's 200m heats at the US Championships!!😳🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/xLXhSMwgue — Oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) July 9, 2023

Richardson's 200m performance is coming from the wake of her 100m feats, where she clocked a Personal Best (PB) of 10.71s in the prelims, ran a convenient 10.75s in the semis, and sealed it with a 10.82s to win her first US title.

The 23-year-old is in the form of her life and proving with each race that she isn't just back but better and ready to give the Jamaican's a strong challenge for the 100m and 200m world titles in Budapest.

Sha'Carri Richardson coasting to victory in the 200m prelims at the US Championships

But first will focus on doing the double by winning the US 200m title and hope the wind favours her with a fast legal time to cap off her brilliant weekend.