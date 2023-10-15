Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah shared beautiful off-season pictures wearing her natural hair.

The world's fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah reminded fans of her beauty with gorgeous pictures of her natural hair.

Thompson-Herah, like many other athletes currently in the off-season, posted pictures on her X page (formerly Twitter) to show she's enjoying her holidays and time off using her fast legs on the track.

Elaine Thomson-Herah

This year was a wavy experience for the five-time Olympic champion, having had an injury-plagued early season that saw her almost give up racing for the rest of the year.

Her lowest moment was failing to secure an individual spot on the Jamaican team to the World Championships in Budapest - a sad period that saw her shed tears for two weeks and doubt her talent.

Thompson-Herah will later put the disappointment behind and in her first race after the frustration of not running in an individual event in Budapest, the 31-year-old sped to a new Season's Best (SB) of 11.00s to finish third behind newly crowned world champion Sha'Carri Richardson (10.88s) and countrywoman Natasha Morrison (11.00s) at the Zurich Diamond League.

Another beautiful picture shared by Elaine Thompson-Herah

Her follow-up races saw her clock 10.92s for victory at the Galà dei Castelli meet in Switzerland, then won the Brussels Diamond League in a blistering SB of 10.84s.

Finally, to end her season on a brilliant note, the Jamaican legend sped to a new SB of 10.79s to finish third at the Eugene Diamond League - a performance that propelled her back in the conversation of the world's best female sprinters.

With the incoming Olympic year in Paris, Thompson-Herah will continue enjoying her off-season before the hard work begins towards defending her double Olympic titles, gunning for the sprint World Records, and regaining her top sprinting position in the world.