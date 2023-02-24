Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

African and Commonwealth Champion, Ferdinand Omanyala clocked the fastest time in history at this time of the year.

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala has continued his record-breaking indoor season and taken it outdoors.

This time, the African champion sped to a blazing 9.85s to win the 100m at the AK Weekend Meet at Nyayo Stadium, and promises a sub-9.80s in tomorrow’s finals.

It is the fastest time in history at this time of the year (February), which explains his current fantastic form and what to expect for the rest of the year.

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala stormed to a world lead time of 9.86secs at AK Weekend Meet at Nyayo Stadium, promises a sub9.80sec in tomorrow's finals.

Omanyala in the indoor 2023 season

At the World Indoor Tour meet in Lievin, France, he clocked a new 60m Kenyan record of 6.54s; to defeat Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs, who raced to 6.57s.

Big Hearty Congratulations my friend and brother @Ferdiomanyala on your win. It takes excellence, committment, passion and discipline to achieve a step at a time. You are a great inspiration to all of us. I salute you! The German Proverb says "To aim is not enough, you must hit!"

By doing this, he erased his previous national record by 0.01s to earn his third consecutive victory in the 60m indoor race, dropping his 60m Personal Best (PB) from 6.66s to 6.55s and now 6.54s.

Becoming a World and Diamond League Champion

In a recent interview with Kenya's Daily Star, the 27-year-old said he has his goals set on achieving first-time African feats of winning the 100m World title in Budapest, the Diamond League title, and breaking his AR of 9.77s.

"I am looking forward to another successful season. This year, I want to accomplish three primary things. My sights are set on winning the World Championships, the Diamond League, and smashing the African Record."

Ferdinand Omanyala wants to be Africa's first World 100m Champion

If Omanyala has already started his outdoor season with a massive 9.85s, then the top shots in the 100m should be ready for major upsets in the meets he competes in this year.

And who knows, we may start looking forward to Africa's first World 100m Champion.