Transfer News: Real Madrid step up pursuit for Eagles star cool interest in Ballon d'Or winner

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:39 - 08 March 2026
Real Madrid have reportedly made a shift in their transfer target for the summer window.
Real Madrid have reportedly shifted their midfield transfer strategy ahead of the summer 2026 window by cooling long-standing interest in Manchester City's Rodri and eyeing Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Shift away from Rodri

Despite the 29-year-old becoming the first Spaniard in over 60 years to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, beating Real Madrid’s own Vinicius to the award, Los Blancos have distanced themselves from a transfer for several key reasons. 

Primarily, Rodri turns 30 in June 2026, which conflicts with Madrid's current recruitment policy of targeting younger prospects – a strategy which has seen them recruit Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler, Dea Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, etc., in recent years. 

The club hierarchy also harbours serious concerns over his physical durability, as he is still managing the lingering effects and muscular compensations from a devastating ACL tear suffered in September 2024. 

The pivot to Adam Wharton

With Rodri no longer the primary target, Real Madrid has stepped up its pursuit of 22-year-old Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton. The English international has rapidly developed into one of Europe's most coveted defensive midfielders since his January 2024 arrival at Selhurst Park, earning heavy praise for his elite vision, press resistance, and distribution. 

Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace
Wharton is viewed as the ideal signing to permanently address the creative void left by Toni Kroos's retirement in 2024. However, extracting him from his current contract, which runs until June 2029, will be a highly expensive and complicated endeavour.

Crystal Palace are reportedly setting a starting asking price of £65 million, a valuation that could easily exceed €100 million if a bidding war ensues. Real Madrid will face fierce competition for his signature, as a host of Premier League heavyweights, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, are all actively circling the young midfielder ahead of the summer window.

