‘This level of politics is almost laughable’ - Besiktas manager slams officiating claims Osimhen should have been sent off
Galatasaray secured a narrow 1-0 derby win against Beşiktaş on Saturday, with the win taking them closer to the title.
Despite the home advantage, Yalçın's side fell short, with a decisive header from the Nigerian striker securing the victory for the visitors.
The Black Eagles were given a potential lifeline in the second half when Galatasaray's Leroy Sané received a red card for a second bookable offence. However, Besiktas could not leverage their one-man advantage to find an equaliser.
Yalçın claims Osimhen avoided a second yellow
While Victor Osimhen ended the game with a yellow card, Yalçın firmly believes the Super Eagles forward committed another foul worthy of a second booking, which he alleges was deliberately overlooked by the official.
The Besiktas manager accused the referee of "playing politics" to benefit the league leaders. "This level of politics is almost laughable. The Besiktas community is watching; it shouldn't be like this," Yalçın stated.
"The referee was constantly waving his hands, claiming nothing was wrong. He was literally turning his head away to avoid seeing Osimhen’s second yellow. These occurrences don't seem normal to me anymore."
Outspoken reactions are common in the high-pressure atmosphere of an Istanbul derby, where controversial moments often become major talking points. Nevertheless, the result is final.
With the domestic victory secured, Osimhen and Galatasaray will now turn their attention to a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool during the week.