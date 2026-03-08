‘This level of politics is almost laughable’ - Besiktas manager slams officiating claims Osimhen should have been sent off

Besiktas head coach Sergen Yalçın has voiced his frustration over the officiating in Galatasaray's defeat after the referee failed to send Victor Osimhen off with a second yellow card.

Galatasaray secured a narrow 1-0 derby win against Beşiktaş on Saturday, with the win taking them closer to the title.

Despite the home advantage, Yalçın's side fell short, with a decisive header from the Nigerian striker securing the victory for the visitors.

The Black Eagles were given a potential lifeline in the second half when Galatasaray's Leroy Sané received a red card for a second bookable offence. However, Besiktas could not leverage their one-man advantage to find an equaliser.

Yalçın claims Osimhen avoided a second yellow

While Victor Osimhen ended the game with a yellow card, Yalçın firmly believes the Super Eagles forward committed another foul worthy of a second booking, which he alleges was deliberately overlooked by the official.

Besiktas head coach Sergen Yalçın || Imago

The Besiktas manager accused the referee of "playing politics" to benefit the league leaders. "This level of politics is almost laughable. The Besiktas community is watching; it shouldn't be like this," Yalçın stated.

"The referee was constantly waving his hands, claiming nothing was wrong. He was literally turning his head away to avoid seeing Osimhen’s second yellow. These occurrences don't seem normal to me anymore."

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

Outspoken reactions are common in the high-pressure atmosphere of an Istanbul derby, where controversial moments often become major talking points. Nevertheless, the result is final.