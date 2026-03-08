Advertisement

Super Eagles star explains how former Juventus boss is helping his career

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:08 - 08 March 2026
Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru opened up on his growth under Maurizio Sarri.
Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has credited Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri for helping him improve as a footballer after he scored a brilliantly taken goal in the Coppa Italia first-leg clash against Atalanta.

Fisayo netted a spectacular opening goal. Still, Lazio repeatedly squandered their lead as substitute Yunus Musah rescued a dramatic 2-2 draw for Atalanta in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

The former Hatayspor man and Boulaye Dia both seemingly gave the hosts the upper hand at different stages, but Atalanta showed resilience, equalising twice through Mario Pašalić and Musah, which ensured the tie remains perfectly poised ahead of the decisive second leg in Bergamo next month.

What Fisayo Dele-Bashiru said

Speaking after the game, Fisayo lauded Sarri for helping him improve at the club and how he has helped him overcome adversity. “He’s helping me a lot; there are always several aspects that a footballer can improve on,” he said, per Lazio Press.

“I know the coach and his staff expect so much from me. They know my qualities and try to get them out in every workout. technically and tactically. This year, despite the difficulties, he taught me a lot. I only work to get a chance to prove my worth.

“We wanted to win the first leg; we were aware of a strong team. Atalanta have a lot of quality but for the return to Bergamo and still all open, we can win and get to the final of the Italian Cup.

“I was very happy for the goal. So far unfortunately I have had a difficult season: first I had several injuries, then I left for the African Cup of Nations.

“I have never found continuity; that’s why I hope the performance and the net against Atalanta can become a starting point for this season’s finale.”

