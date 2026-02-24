Eberechi Eze leads Premier League stars at London Fashion Week after gunning down Tottenham

Following his brace in the North London Derby, the Arsenal star turned up in style at London Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week has once again merged the realms of sport and style, with a group of Premier League stars attending Burberry's Autumn/Winter 2026 show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event, staged at the historic Old Billingsgate Market, drew prominent figures from the men's and women's games, featuring the brand's newest collection amid a distinctly British setting with puddles on the runway and a scaled-down Tower of London.

Premier League stars attend London Fashion Week

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze led some of the league's biggest names on a star-studded night in London.

Eberechi Eze at Burberry's show during London Fashion Week | Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage/GETTY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eze, coming off a brace in Arsenal's commanding 4-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, made an impression in a two-tone silk bomber jacket.

As a longstanding Burberry ambassador, Eze occupied a front-row seat beside Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who was spotted chatting with British Vogue's Head of Editorial Content, Chioma Nnadi.

Morgan Rodgers at Burberry's show during London Fashion Week |(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Liverpool's Curtis Jones chose a leather overcoat atop a shirt with Burberry's signature check pattern, flanked by his beautiful fiancée Saffie Khan, who sported a cropped trench coat.

Curtis Jones and his fiancee Saffie Khan at Burberry's show during London Fashion Week | (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair, who got engaged in June 2025 during a romantic proposal in Lake Como, Italy, and share a daughter named Giselle, born in October 2024, added a personal touch to the evening.

Arsenal and England Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, a regular Burberry representative, commanded attention in a pale pink silk bomber jacket matched with brown leather trousers, posing alongside Jones.

The footballers also posed for photos with grime icon Skepta, who was seated nearby alongside actor Barry Keoghan. The show came after a weekend of Premier League drama, including Liverpool's close call against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa's tense draw with Leeds