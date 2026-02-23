Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

A dramatic 3-3 draw in the first meeting leaves the tie delicately poised, with little separating Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge ahead of what should be another tense encounter in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Atletico Madrid to win and qualify

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge preview

It’s all to play for in Madrid on Tuesday night as Club Brugge visit the Estadio Metropolitano buoyed by Christos Tzolis’ late equaliser in last week’s first leg.

A back-and-forth contest between the Belgians and Atlético Madrid ended 3–3 thanks to Tzolis’ 89th-minute strike. Ivan Leko’s side will now be aiming to repeat their playoff heroics from last season when they upset Europa League holders Atalanta 3–1 in Bergamo to advance into the Champions League round of 16 as 5–2 aggregate winners.

The playoff first leg in Belgium perfectly summed up Atletico’s campaign so far - dangerous going forward but vulnerable at the back. Form has been a concern for Atletico in recent weeks, with just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions, alongside one draw and two defeats.

However, Atleti will aim to carry the momentum from Saturday’s 4-2 La Liga win over Espanyol into this encounter.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge head-to-head

Diego Simeone’s side will be wary of their recent record against Club Brugge. They have failed to win any of their last four meetings in the Champions League, a run that adds further intrigue to this contest.

However, the Rojiblancos have a strong home record in the Champions League, winning three and losing one of their four home games during the league phase.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge team news

Atletico Madrid will be without Nicolas Gonzalez, who is sidelined with a muscle injury. Pablo Barrios also remains unavailable for this encounter.

Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez should continue their partnership in attack, with the duo expected to carry Atletico’s goal threat. Ademola Lookman, who made his Champions League debut for the club in the first leg, is also expected to feature again as he looks to make a greater attacking impact.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have relatively few injury concerns, although Lynnt Audoor is doubtful due to a muscle issue, while Dani van den Heuvel is also a doubt with a knock. However, they will be without Raphael Onyedika, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg.

Hans Vanaken is set to play a key role in midfield, while Christos Tzolis, who scored a late equaliser in the first leg, will be one of their main attacking threats.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge possible starting lineup

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Sorloth, Alvarez

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, Sabbe; Vanaken, Vetlesen, Stankovic; Diakhon, Tresoldi, Tzolis

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge prediction

With the tie level, the equation is simple - a win for either side would be enough to secure qualification.

Club Brugge face an uphill task but remain firmly in the tie after their spirited display in the first leg. They have already shown they can trouble Atletico Madrid and their attacking threat should ensure another competitive contest.

However, Atletico’s experience, coupled with their strong home record, should give them the edge in a finely balanced tie. Los Rojiblancos are expected to narrowly secure progression.