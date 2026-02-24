'A long-awaited opportunity' - Super Eagles star reflects on dream APOEL home debut

Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka scored the decisive goal on his home debut as APOEL defeated Omonia in a thrilling Cyprus derby clash.

The Super Eagles striker, who joined APOEL during the January transfer window, struck in the 81st minute to seal an important win in front of the home supporters.

What Olayinka said

Olayinka was full of praise for the passionate crowd, describing the atmosphere as unforgettable during his first appearance at the club’s home ground.

The Nigerian international also revealed that he had long been familiar with APOEL’s pedigree in European competitions.

“The team fought, we fought from the beginning to the end, and I think we deserve the win. I am happy to score this goal, and everyone is very excited,” Olayinka said after the match.

He added, “It was an incredible atmosphere because this was my first game here on the pitch, and I saw the fans come to support, it was a really amazing atmosphere.

