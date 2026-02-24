Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
'A long-awaited opportunity' - Super Eagles star reflects on dream APOEL home debut
Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka marked his home debut for APOEL FC in style, scoring the match-winning goal in Sunday’s victory over fierce rivals AC Omonia.
The Super Eagles striker, who joined APOEL during the January transfer window, struck in the 81st minute to seal an important win in front of the home supporters.
What Olayinka said
Olayinka was full of praise for the passionate crowd, describing the atmosphere as unforgettable during his first appearance at the club’s home ground.
The Nigerian international also revealed that he had long been familiar with APOEL’s pedigree in European competitions.
“The team fought, we fought from the beginning to the end, and I think we deserve the win. I am happy to score this goal, and everyone is very excited,” Olayinka said after the match.
He added, “It was an incredible atmosphere because this was my first game here on the pitch, and I saw the fans come to support, it was a really amazing atmosphere.
“I’ve known APOEL for a long time because I follow the Champions League. I played in Northern Cyprus, but I do watch a lot of football, and I know about APOEL, so it’s a good opportunity for me to come here.”