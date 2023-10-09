Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons: Oshoala, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Nigeria vs Ethiopia Olympic qualifiers

22 players have been invited to the Super Falcons of Nigeria camp in preparation for this month's match against the Senior Women National Team of Ethiopia.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, and forward Asisat Oshoala are among those on the list.

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia

The first leg of the second-round match will be held in Ethiopia's capital city of Addis Abeba on Wednesday, October 25.

Super Falcons are inconsolable after they lost to England on penalties - Photo Credit || Imago

The second leg between the Super Falcons and Ethiopia will be held in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 31.

Nigeria, the nine-time defending champions of Africa, had a bye while Ethiopia defeated Chad in the opening round of the series.

At the 32-team FIFA Women's World Cup finals held in Australia and New Zealand in the summer, the Super Falcons came in eighth place.

The Super Falcons were the 10th best team at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Image Credit: (Imago)

After Sao Tome and Principe's senior girls withdrew from the match, the Super Falcons also received a bye into the third round of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualification series.

At the end of November, the third round of that series will pit the Falcons against their Cape Verdean opponents.

The Women's Olympic Football Tournament will take place in Paris, France, the following year, and The Super Falcons participated in the Olympics in 2000, 2004, and 2008.

Invited Super Falcons players

Super Falcons Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens)

Super Falcons were to return to face Sao Tome and Principe after World Cup round of 16 exit- Imago

Super Falcons Defenders

Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Ucheibe posted receiving a plaque for achieving 100 appearances with Benfica. Instagram/Christy Ucheibe

Super Falcons Midfielders

Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France)

Oshoala scored in Barcelona's opening game against Madrid CFF but has not found the back of the net in two games. Image Credit - Twiiter/Barcelona

Super Falcons Forwards

Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday ((Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens)

