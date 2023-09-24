Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi branded 'fine boy no pimple' with new photos in Dubai.
Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Mikel Obi has been in the spotlight consistently over the last few weeks.
The former Nigerian midfield enforcer has risen to the top of the trends following his latest social media activity.
20:30 - 17.09.2023
Mikel Obi a girl dad: Super Eagles legend celebrates Eva and Mia in Dubai
Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi celebrates Eva and Mia in Dubai and brands himself a girl dad.
Mikel Obi branded 'fine boy no pimple'
Mikel Obi took to his official social media platforms to post new photos for his followers.
14:30 - 14.09.2023
Mikel Obi celebrates Ava and Mia on birthday: daughters of Super Eagles legend turn 8 in Dubai
Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi celebrates daughters Ava and Mia on birthday as they turn 8 in Dubai
Obi who is now retired posed with a white shirt and black shades in his car.
Posing with his seat belt on in the car, he captioned the pictures, "What’s your Sunday Saying?"
Reactions to Mikel Obi branded fine boy no pimple
The photo of Mikel Obi went viral and attracted some tasty comments.
Obi's former Chelsea teammate Salomon Kalou made a bold statement about his looks in the photos.
Kalou said, 'Fine boy no pimples.'
Obi also had positive comments from several Nigerian ladies, celebrities, and the official Super Eagles account.
The former Super Eagles captain was described as cute and received other compliments.
Mikel Obi a girl dad to Eva and Mia
Mikel's kids Ava and Mia recently turned eight and the former Chelsea player posted on social media to mark the event.
To commemorate his kids' birthday, Mikel posted a video and a message on his official social media accounts.
Obi after the birthday celebration took to his official social media platforms to show off his daughters.
Mikel Obi returns to Chelsea
Mikel Obi returned to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea Legends as they defeated Bayern Munich Legends 4-0.
Mikel Obi discussed the thrill of beating Bayern Munich once more at the Bridge in an interview with the Chelsea website.
In the Champions League final back in 2012, Mikel Obi felt that he ought to have received the award for Man of the Match.
Related content
22:44 - 05.05.2023
3 takeaways as Bovi teaches Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi football in 17-goal thriller
Nigeria's super comedian Bovi kept comedy at home to teach former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi some lessons in football.
14:49 - 09.04.2023
Mikel Obi Net Worth 2023: Is the Super Eagles legend currently the richest Nigerian footballer?
John Mikel Obi is widely considered as one of the most successful Nigerian footballers of all time.
11:20 - 08.04.2023
FOOTBALL Obi Mikel blasts Chelsea’s new signings and Boehly in epic rant
The Nigerian says some of the new players are not of the quality to play for the Stamford Bridge outfit.
17:53 - 07.04.2023
Mikel Obi admits being an underrated player at Chelsea
Former Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi discussed how, during his 11 years at the club, he felt underrated.
14:43 - 07.04.2023
Ex-Super Eagles star John Obi Mikel shares thoughts on Graham Potter’s Chelsea dismissal
Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has voiced his opinion on the Blues’ recent sacking of Graham Potter.
21:35 - 09.09.2023
Mikel Obi shines as Chelsea destroys Bayern 4-0 in legends game for Vialli
Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi returns to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea destroys Bayern Munich 4-0 in legends game for Gianluca Vialli.
17:25 - 25.08.2023
Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game
Chelsea fans are set to see Mikel Obi at Stamford Bridge when they take on Bayern Munich in the Legends game.