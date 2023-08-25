Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Chelsea fans are set to see Mikel Obi at Stamford Bridge when they take on Bayern Munich in the Legends game.

For the first time since 2018, Chelsea Legends will play Bayern Legends at Stamford Bridge on September 9, 2023.

It is expected that former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Mikel Obi returns to action for Chelsea legends.

The game is being played in remembrance of Gianluca Vialli, who passed away last year.

The Chelsea Foundation and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, will each get a portion of the revenues from the game.

Mikel Obi returns for Chelsea legends against Bayern Munich

Mikel Obi is not the first Nigerian player to participate in a Legends game for a top European side.

Former Super Eagles star Gbenga Okunowo played for Barcelona in a charity game against Zambia Legends.

Mikel Obi joined Chelsea in 2006

Some of the best footballers in history will participate thanks to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

As we move closer to kickoff,more players will be named, but so far it has been confirmed that Roberto Di Matteo and John Terry will both be in the starting lineup.

Chelsea will face Bayern Munich Legends at Stamford Bridge as they mark the silver anniversary of winning their second European championship.

Stars from that successful cup campaign have joined the growing Chelsea Legends team.

Mikel Obi won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012

In addition to John Terry, Gianfranco Zola, Michael Essien, Claude Makelele, Carlo Cudicini, and other players whose names will be announced.

The Chelsea team will be managed by Roberto Di Matteo, as he did against Bayern to win the Champions League final in 2012.

Mikel Obi a part of the 2012 Champions League winning team is now expected to return in a Chelsea jersey.

Related content