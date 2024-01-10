Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Benzema and his ex-wife Chloe de Launay were spotted on holiday together in Mauritius days after disappearing from Instagram.

As the Saudi Pro League season takes a brief hiatus, French striker Karim Benzema, has raised a few eyebrows after he was spotted unwinding on the sandy shores of Mauritius.

Days after he seemingly de-activated his Instagram account, the 36-year-old Al Ittihad striker seems to be making the most of his break, enjoying the African island's sun and surf alongside his ex-wife and mother of his children, Chloe de Launay.

Benzema, sporting a pair of vibrant blue swimming trunks, and Chloe, elegantly clad in a green bikini, were spotted soaking up the sunshine and sharing moments of relaxation on the beach.

Photos that emerged on social media showed Benzema and Chloe taking selfies and affectionate poses in what seems to have left fans pondering about his current relationship status.

Karim Benzema's reunites with ex-wife Chloe de Launay and his children

The pictures of Benzema and Chloe getting cozy on the Mauritian beaches also brought attention to their marriage.

Despite parting ways, the former couple shares the joy of parenting two children – Melia, 9, and Nouri, 4, having reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017.

Benzema's expanding family is evident in his fatherhood journey.

In addition to his children with Chloe, he has a son Ibrahim, 5, from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cora Gauthier.

Pulse Sports reported the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner became a father for the fourth time last April when his girlfriend, Jordan Ozuna, gave birth.

Ozuna, a successful model who converted to Islam following Benzema's move to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, brings a unique aspect to the French footballer's personal life, showcasing the diverse facets of Benzema's life off the pitch.