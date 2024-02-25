‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Victor Osimhen once more grabbed the headlines after scoring in back-to-back games for Napoli following his return from AFCON 2023.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen continued his red-hot goal scoring form following his return from AFCON. 2023.

Osimhen, who netted for Napoli in their mid week Champions League round of 16 first-leg draw against Barcelona, found the back of the net this weekend.

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw against Cagliari with Osimhen opening the scoring for the visitors in the 65th minute.

Victor Osimhen scored against Cagliari | Imago

However, the defending Serie A champions were forced to share the spoils after a stoppage time goal from Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo.

‘I must marry him’ - Beautiful Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star’s goal vs Cagliari

Victor Osimhen || Imago

In the aftermath of Victor Osimhen's latest goal-scoring feat for Napoli, one Nigerian fan's declaration of affection has captured the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.

The busty-female supporter, identified as @amina_kotong on Instagram, boldly proclaimed her desire to marry the prolific Super Eagles striker after scoring against Cagliari in Serie A.

The influencer and humanitarian took to Instagram after the game to comment in response to a post highlighting the Napoli star’s goal on Sunday, ‘Na why I must marry am so.’

Fan declares intention to marry Victor Osimhen after scoring for Napoli against Cagliari | Credit: Instagram/PulseSportsNigeria

While @amina_kotong's declaration may have elicited amusement and curiosity among fans, it also sheds light on the personal life of Victor Osimhen outside the football pitch.

Despite the fervent proposal, Osimhen, 25, is currently romantically involved with 23-year-old German influencer Stefanie Kim Ladewig.

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig | Credit: Instagram

Stefanie Ladewig, Victor Osimhen and their child || Stefanie Kim Ladewig/via Instagram

The couple, who have been together for over four years, share a daughter, highlighting the footballer's commitment to their relationship beyond the pitch.