Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Wes Brown, a former Manchester United defender reportedly received a bankruptcy ruling from the High Court.

Brown's bankruptcy was acknowledged by the High Court on April 12 after reports that he made roughly £50,000 per week while playing for the Red Devils in the Premier League were made public.

Brown was the subject of a bankruptcy petition filed by HMRC in February. The High Court later confirmed it last week.

Wes Brown and Manchester United

The former defender made his United debut in 1998 and appeared in more than 200 games before leaving the team in 2011 to join Sunderland.

Brown was a talented player who could play both right back and center back. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, he won two Champions Leagues, five Premier League championships, and a variety of other accolades.

The Mirror stated that Brown, who was raised in Longsight, Manchester, divorced his wife Leanne last year.

According to the story, they reportedly reduced the price of their home from £4.5 million to £2.4 million in 2016.

Brown's bankruptcy comes after reports Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi put his savs in his mother's name while being involved in a divorce proceeding.

The 43-year-old made 23 appearances for England and only managed one goal, which came against the Czech Republic in 2008. He retired in 2018.

Brown left United in 2011 and signed with Sunderland before playing for Kerala Blasters in India and Blackburn Rovers.

He is the lone survivor of the United team that won the Treble in 1998–1999 and is still involved in professional football.

