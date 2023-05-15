7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

Nigerians have been at the forefront of making history, breaking records, and holding Guinness World Records
Nigerians have been at the forefront of making history, breaking records, and holding Guinness World Records, as Hilda Baci set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.
Guinness World Records, published from its inception in 1955 until 1999 as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, is a British reference book published annually, listing world records for both human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.
The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.
Earlier on Monday morning, Hilda Effiong Bassey known as Hilda Baci officially surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after cooking for more than 87 hours, 45 minutes, a record set by India's Lata Tondon in 2019. She'll keep cooking till 4 p.m. today to reach 96 hours.
With her latest feat, here are seven Nigerian Sports stars with the Guinness World Record;
1. Haruna Abdulazeez
The most American football touches with the feet in one minute, October 2020
2. Chinonso Eche
In October 2021, Eche held the record as the most football header in a prone position in one minute, which is 23.
3. Bose Omolayo
In December, 2021 Omolay made the heaviest para power lift by a female in the -79 kg category with 144 kg
4. Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo
These two individuals hold the record for the most consecutive football passes with the soles team of two.
20:47 - 13.05.2023
Israel Adesanya: 7 reasons why Izzy broke up with his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell REVEALED!
The real reason why Israel Adesanya broke up with his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell has been revealed.
The record was set in December 2021.
5. Folashade Oluwafemiayo
December 2021 seems to be the month and year of history for Nigerians at the Guinness World Record as Oluwafemiayo lifted the heaviest power lift by a female in the -86 kg category with 152.5 kg.
6. Peter Aho
Record for six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs against Sierra Leone. October 2021
17:37 - 13.05.2023
Achraf Hakimi and wife of Dani Alves rumoured to be in romantic relationship amid divorce saga
The PSG star who is currently charged with rape is rumoured to be having an affair with the wife of Dani Alves, who also wants to divorce her husband.
7. Vincent Okezie
In March 2022, Okezie made the most consecutive backward handsprings with a football (soccer ball) between the legs.