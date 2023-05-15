7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

Nigerians have been at the forefront of making history, breaking records, and holding Guinness World Records

Nigerians have been at the forefront of making history, breaking records, and holding Guinness World Records, as Hilda Baci set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Guinness World Records, published from its inception in 1955 until 1999 as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, is a British reference book published annually, listing world records for both human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Earlier on Monday morning, Hilda Effiong Bassey known as Hilda Baci officially surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after cooking for more than 87 hours, 45 minutes, a record set by India's Lata Tondon in 2019. She'll keep cooking till 4 p.m. today to reach 96 hours.

With her latest feat, here are seven Nigerian Sports stars with the Guinness World Record;

1. Haruna Abdulazeez

The most American football touches with the feet in one minute, October 2020

2. Chinonso Eche

In October 2021, Eche held the record as the most football header in a prone position in one minute, which is 23.

3. Bose Omolayo

In December, 2021 Omolay made the heaviest para power lift by a female in the -79 kg category with 144 kg

4. Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo

These two individuals hold the record for the most consecutive football passes with the soles team of two.

The record was set in December 2021.

5. Folashade Oluwafemiayo

December 2021 seems to be the month and year of history for Nigerians at the Guinness World Record as Oluwafemiayo lifted the heaviest power lift by a female in the -86 kg category with 152.5 kg.

6. Peter Aho

Record for six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs against Sierra Leone. October 2021

7. Vincent Okezie

In March 2022, Okezie made the most consecutive backward handsprings with a football (soccer ball) between the legs.