Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Usman's time at the top of the welterweight division comes to an end after another defeat to Edwards.

Leon Edwards has defeated Kamaru Usman again to retain the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title.

Edwards recorded a majority decision victory against Usman at the 02 Arena in London, in the early hours of Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Edwards and Usman took to the Octagon for their trilogy matchup in the main event of UFC 286.

Edwards produced a nasty head kick to knock out Usman last August in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Usman dominated the fight until the spectacular technique from Edwards to become Britain’s second-ever UFC champion.

Usman vs Edwards 3

Edwards riding off the cheers from the home crowd came out firing to take the first round.

He was able to keep Usman at length with his combinations and leg kicks targeting his face.

Usman being cautious was unable to rush in for a takedown as Edwards kept the fight at his preferred pace.

In the third round, Usman was able to get a hold of Edwards but was unable to get the job done before time expired.

Edwards kept producing leg kicks for the rest of the two rounds as Usman was unable to make a takedown before the end of the fifth round.

After five rounds of action, two judges Ben Cartlidge and David Lee scored the fight 48-46 in favor of Edwards while one judge David Lethaby had it a draw at 47-47.

Edwards retained his title to the delight of the UK fans in attendance at the 02 Arena and begins a new era in the UFC welterweight division.

