You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

Alex Iwobi’s colleague has been blamed for the Cottagers’ loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Alex Iwobi played commendably in Fulham’s 3-2 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday, but his colleague has been on the receiving end of fierce criticism from ESPN’s Alejandro Moreno.

Man City vs Fulham

Despite scoring twice — and having gone ahead — through Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz, a Mameo Kovacic brace and Jeremy Doku strike sealed a nervy victory for Pep Guardiola's men, who returned to winning ways after consecutive Premier League draws against Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Mateo Kovacic (left) celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring Man City's second goal against Fulham (Credit: Imago)

Success for City means they stay level with Arsenal on 17 points with Liverpool one clear atop the standings.

However, Saturday’s match could have gone differently had Adama Traore converted his multiple chances, failing to put away three opportunities categorised as clear-cut.

Adama Traore reacts after missing a chance against Manchester City on October 5, 2024 (Credit: Imago)

According to FBref, Marco Silva's men edged the Expected Goals (xG) 2-4-1.5 and Traore failed to take opportunities adding up to xG of 1.0.

What Moreno said about Traore’s performance

This prompted Moreno’s remarks about the Spain international’s showing in Manchester, with the former striker focusing on the 28-year-old's lack of composure in front of goal.

Fulham's Adama Traore looks dejected against Manchester City on October 5, 2024 (Credit: Imago)

“Adama Traore is proof to the rest of the world that you just can’t have it all,” said Moreno on ESPN. “You can have the pace and you can have the strength, but when it comes to finishing…that’s the story of his career and it’s not just today (Saturday).

“This is something we have seen from Adama Traore that the final product is just not there. His ceiling is so much lower than it should be.

“If you just take the physical aspects of the game, Adama Traore is at the top of the world but when it comes to that final product, he goes all the way down to the very bottom.”

What next for Man City and Fulham?

Guardiola’s troops travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break, while Fulham host Aston Villa in West London.