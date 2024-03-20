What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Interim Head Coach of the Super Eagles Finidi George is feeling good and relishing the chance to lead Nigeria against old foes.

New interim Super Eagles head coach Finidi George has cut a calm, assured figure as he prepares to take charge of the national team for the first time in friendly clashes against old rivals Ghana and Mali.

The former Ajax and Real Betis winger was handed the temporary reins following the departure of Jose Peseiro after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Finidi On Super Eagles role

Speaking publicly for the first time since his appointment, Finidi seemed to be embracing the challenge and "responsibility" that comes with leading his country.

"Yeah, definitely, as a coach there is a responsibility but that is what we do. You have to be calm and do your job," the 52-year-old told Super Eagles media in Morocco.

Finidi George of Nigeria during the TotalEnergies Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2023) match between Cote D Ivoire and Nigeria. (Photo Credit: Imago)

George has also been impressed by what he has seen so far from the players available to him on the training pitches in Marrakech as Nigeria ramped up preparations.

On Strong Start in Training

While some of Nigeria's bigger European stars are still to arrive, Finidi seems content with how the early sessions have gone as they gear up for the Ghana opener on March 22.

Super Eagles of Nigeria face off against the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly.

"It's been good, we are still waiting for some players but the players that are here have done a good job, good training," he said.

"It's not that intense because some of them are coming, just travelling back or getting here,” he added. "It's been a good feeling, it is good so I am happy about that."

Finidi George has impressed at Enyimba and was assistant to Jose Peseiro in the Super Eagles.

Having cut his teeth coaching domestically with Enyimba, winning the Nigerian league last season, the interim head coach looks ready to grab his chance on the big stage.

With his playing pedigree and apparent calmness under pressure, he may well be the perfect fit to steady the Super Eagles ship ahead of bigger challenges to come.

