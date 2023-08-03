WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was captured on camera swearing at autograph seekers during the Reds' tour of Singapore

Jurgen Klopp left a couple of fans embarrassed after impatiently swearing at them while they tried to get the Liverpool boss to sign autographs.

Klopp swears at autograph-seeking fans

Klopp was met with fans on the Reds’ tour of Singapore after their defeat to Bayern Munich and was asked by waiting supporters to sign some shirts.

Klopp appeared willing to oblige the fans but also informed them he was in a hurry to get back to the team, saying, “Very quick. I don’t have time actually.”

Klopp: “You have to hold the fucking shirt”



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f9OoNLeBay — ⁴ (@TheVVDRole) August 3, 2023

When some club supporters appeared to delay with getting their shirt ready to be signed, Klopp then barked at them saying, “And you have to hold the f***ing shirt.”

The fans in question did as told and replied “Sorry Klopp” to the German manager, who went on signing his autographs on the Liverpool jerseys.

Liverpool tour Singapore in preparation for 2023/24 season

Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Singapore has helped the club shape up for the 2023/24 season, with a number of friendly games helping Klopp prepare his strategy for the new season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp | Imago

Despite a loss to Bayern Munich in their last friendly game, Klopp’s side have shown improvements in a number of aspects, with new signings showing their quality.

Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping for a huge improvement in the new season compared to 2022/23 campaign where they failed to make the Premier League’s top four and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

Related content

FOOTBALL Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the involvement of Saudi Arabian clubs in the current transfer window, saying UEFA or FIFA may have to intervene on behalf of European clubs

FOOTBALL Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain Liverpool forward & Talisman, Mohamed Salah will be hugely disappointed after losing out on the race for the captaincy.