The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

EURO 2024 has been exciting and intriguing in equal measure, and while several players have performed brilliantly, a few superstars have been underwhelming.

Among the triumphs and surprises, there were also some crushing disappointments at EURO 2024 so far.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al Nasse superstar and Portugal captain, had one of the most underwhelming tournaments of his illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo played his last Euros in Germany | IMAGO

Despite his impressive international goalscoring record, the 39-year-old failed to score a single goal at EURO 2024, a first for him in a major tournament.

Portugal's quarterfinal exit at the hands of France was a bitter pill to swallow, and Ronaldo's inability to inspire his team to victory was a major factor in their downfall.

The question remains; is it time for Portugal's number 7 to retire from the national team?

2. France and Kylian Mbappe's Underwhelming Performance

France were expected to make a deep run in the tournament, with many people backing them to win the whole thing, in large part due to the presence of Kylian Mbape.

A dejected Kylian Mbappe during France's Euro 2024 match against Spain (Credit: Imago)

However, they failed to live up to expectations, struggling to find their footing in the group stages and ultimately crashing out of the tournament in the semifinals against Spain.

Mbappe, one of the most feared attackers in the world, had a disappointing tournament, scoring just one goal in five appearances.

3. Belgium's Golden Generation Ends

At this point, its safe to stop expecting too much from Belgium, no matter what the FIFA ranking says.

Belgium captain Kevin de Bruyne | IMAGO

Until their run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinal, they had not appeared in a major tournament for 12 years. Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and Jan Vertonghen ae all retired, about to retire or past their best.

They exited in the second round against France and never showed much promise all tournament. The golden generation is truly over.

