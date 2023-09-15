Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:24 - 15.09.2023
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has continued to give back to his community, this time, handing a journalist a brand-new car.

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has gifted Ilorin-based journalist Bayour Issah a brand-new car for his 58th birthday.

Awoniyi is known for enormous generosity in his hometown, Kwara State, and this is just another example of the in-form striker giving back to the community.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Atalanta's Ademola Lookman as well as AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze were the other goalscorers.

Awoniyi has started the season as he finished the last, scoring 3 goals in his first 4 games for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

