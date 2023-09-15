Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has continued to give back to his community, this time, handing a journalist a brand-new car.
Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has gifted Ilorin-based journalist Bayour Issah a brand-new car for his 58th birthday.
Awoniyi is known for enormous generosity in his hometown, Kwara State, and this is just another example of the in-form striker giving back to the community.
11:38 - 15.09.2023
Maddison beats Awoniyi, others to EPL Player of the Month for August
Despite scoring in every game in August, Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi did not do enough to beat James Maddison to the Premier League’s Player of the Month award
Awoniyi has started the season as he finished the last, scoring 3 goals in his first 4 games for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Related content
16:33 - 14.09.2023
African player of the year? CAF continue Osimhen celebration with goals compilation
Victor Osimhen is the top scorer in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, a Ballon d'Or, and 'FIFA The Best' nominee.
17:12 - 13.09.2023
Nigeria's Awoniyi gives tips on how to beat Man United's Andre Onana
Nigeria Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has delivered a masterclass on how to get past Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana.
23:17 - 11.09.2023
INTERVIEW Taiwo Awoniyi: I really wanted to see what I would regret
The Nigeria international spoke to Pulse Sports about settling in and finding his best form in the Premier League, scoring at Old Trafford, and the challenge that drove him to join Nottingham Forest