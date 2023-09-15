Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has continued to give back to his community, this time, handing a journalist a brand-new car.

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has gifted Ilorin-based journalist Bayour Issah a brand-new car for his 58th birthday.

Awoniyi is known for enormous generosity in his hometown, Kwara State, and this is just another example of the in-form striker giving back to the community.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Atalanta's Ademola Lookman as well as AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze were the other goalscorers. Image Credit - Taiwo Awoniyi/Instagram

BREAKING:



Super Eagle 🦅🇳🇬 Star & @NFFC Striker, @taiwoawoniyi18 has surprised Ilorin-based veteran Sport Journalist, Bayour Issah who will be 58 years old tomorrow with a special Birthday Gift.



Bayour Issah was almost in tears. May God continue to bless @taiwoawoniyi18 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tVD02A62tW — MR OLAWALE QUADRY 🇳🇬 (@QualityQuadry) September 14, 2023

Awoniyi has started the season as he finished the last, scoring 3 goals in his first 4 games for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Related content