Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

A person believed to be behind the fatal shootings of two football fans in Brussels ahead of Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against has revealed his motives for the attack
A man believed to have orchestrated the attack on Swedish football fans in Brussels, which left two men dead, has revealed the reasons behind the shooting incident.
Brussels shooter identified on Facebook
Two people were shot dead and another was injured after a man in an orange jacket opened fire on fans in Brussels, where Sweden was to play a 2024 European Championships qualifier against Belgium, which was ultimately abandoned as news broke about the shootings.
Sweden vs Belgium Euro 2024 qualifier abandoned after two fans die in shooting incident
Two fans were killed in Brussels by a gunman forcing the match between Sweden and Belgium to called off
Eden Hazard retires: Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star calls time on football career at 32
Ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid and Belgium winger Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football.
The person believed to be responsible for the shooting, Abdesalem Lassoued, took to the social media platform Facebook, under the alias 'Slayem Slouma', to take credit for the shootings, revealing the motive behind the attack.
According to the supposed assailant, the attack was committed in the name of the terrorist organisation ISIS, confirming Belgian authorities’ fears.
Terrorist reveals reason behind Brussels attack on Sweden fans
The Belgian police had already issued a statement, saying that they believed the attack to be an act of terrorism as they announced a manhunt for the assailant.
Lassoued also revealed in his Facebook post, that the attack was an act of revenge for a slain six-year-old Palestinian boy who was killed in Illinois, USA after his landlord accused his family of planning a terrorist attack.
The Brussels shooter remains at large after the incident, with police working to bring the killer of two to justice as soon as possible.
The match between Belgium and Sweden has also been confirmed as abandoned after players and fans were detained in the King Baudouin Stadium for two hours after the official suspension of the fixture amidst fears that the active shooter was still lurking and targeting fans.
