Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Don't Sleep! Here is what you need to know if you are watching the Super Falcons of Nigeria World Cup opener against Canada.

When Nigeria Women and Canada Women square off at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday, their respective 2023 Women's World Cup campaigns will get underway.

While Canada has participated in every World Cup final since missing the 1991 event, the Super Falcons have attended all nine of the editions.

The outcome of this match will probably determine Nigeria's prospects of qualifying from Group B, however, they could be a viable outside candidate.

Canada preview

Canada, which won the Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, is among the best women's soccer teams in history.

Their best performance came in 2003, when they finished the tournament in fourth place; however, they have never won the World Cup.

Super Falcons of Nigeria preview

The Super Falcons are the lowest-ranked team in a group that also includes co-hosts Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland, and they currently hold the 40th spot in the FIFA World Rankings.

Along with Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland, the Super Falcons have been placed in group B.

Nigeria is aware that in order to advance to the knockout stages for the third time in their World Cup history, they will need to pull off one or two surprises.

With victories over Costa Rica, Haiti, and New Zealand in their last three games, Randy Waldrum's team has garnered crucial confidence.

The Super Falcons also recorded a massive 8-1 victory against the Queensland Lions FC in a warm-up match.

Key players for Super Falcons and Canada

Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC is anticipated to start in goal for Nigeria, and she may be protected by the Oluwatosin Demehin and Onome Ebi central defense tandem.

Ashleigh Plumptre, who recently departed Leicester City, is also a candidate to help bolster the Super Falcons' defense.

Oshoala was a key player for Barcelona and will spearhead the Super Falcons attack

Asisat Oshoala hopes to bring her club form into the World Cup after scoring 27 goals in all competitions for Barcelona last season.

In terms of the Canadian defense, Kadiesha Buchanan and Vanessa Gilles are anticipated to play together in the middle, with Ashley Lawrence and Allysha Chapman serving as the two fullbacks.

With 190 goals, Christine Sinclair holds the record for most goals scored in men's or women's international football history.

The seasoned striker will be looking to increase her total against Nigeria.

Super Falcons vs Canada overview

The Super Falcons have been charged by Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

It looks like a fascinating matchup between Nigeria and Canada.

On the international scene, both teams have demonstrated their skill and expertise, and this encounter is expected to be no different.

We can anticipate a tactical duel that will highlight the best of women's soccer as football enthusiasts.

This is a game you won't want to miss, whether you support Canada or Nigeria.

The Super Falcons have reportedly put aside issues of a strike and are now focused on the task at hand.

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs Canada

The opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage will take place early on Friday, July 21, between Canada and Nigeria.

The Group A game will take place at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

The game will kick off at 3:30 AM Early in the morning Nigerian time. The game will be available on Supersport, Afrosport, and Blend TV.

